Sadhwi Majumder finds her character in Sapno Ki Chhalaang 'quite relatable'

Sadhwi Majumder who plays the role of Sreemoyi in Sony TV's Sapno Ki Chhalaang, talks about her role and the kind of response that she is receiving. Check her thoughts here.

Young actress Sadhwi Majumder who plays the role of Sreemoyi in Sony TV’s show Sapno Ki Chhalaang, finds her character extremely relatable. This show is produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha’s Invictus T Mediaworks.

On her character, Sadhwi explains, “I am a small town girl who came to Mumbai almost six years ago with ambition in my eyes. I am Radhika in real life. So now when the episodes are telecast, my parents and I watch them sitting in different cities and relating to all those little/big things that happened to us in real life and reminiscing. If Radhika can make it, everybody can.”

“Mumbai is a fast city.. but, oh! so warm. I wouldn’t say it is easy to find opportunities here but I have also realised Mumbai gives you the space to be yourself, explore what you want to do and if you’re good at it, the city figures a way to keep you here,” she adds.

This happens to be Sadhwi’s first show and she is happy with the response. “Being my first show as an actor, all the compliments I’ve been receiving are special and will always be close to my heart. But I’ll always be grateful to be a part of a show challenging stereotypes and lucky enough to be acknowledged by the audience.”

We wish Sadhwi Majumder all the very best!!