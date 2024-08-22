Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Paro And Rohan In Danger, Lakshmi Devastated

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists and turns. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) welcomes the CM for the hotel’s inauguration ceremony on Independence Day. After the inauguration, everyone enters the hotel. At the same time, CM heads to rest before the flag hoisting, and Oberoi family members take a tour of the hotel. In the meantime, terrorists attack the hotel, leading to a stamped situation.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam hides with Anchal, Karishma, and Dadi behind the table. As they stand up, they spot Rano. Rano reveals that she is aware of the people firing in the hotel. Dadi questions if she is with them. Rano reveals that they are terrorists, building up the tension. On the other hand, Lakshmi gets worried as she hears the firing noise as Paro and Rohan are inside the hotel. Lakshmi desperately searches for Paro and Rohan, but she only finds Rohan, making Lakshmi feel devastated.

Later, terrorists fire at Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi, intensifying the scene. On the other hand, Malishka gets tensed as she attends the inauguration ceremony as a guest and not as Rishi’s wife. Witnessing Malishka’s condition, Anushka consoles her.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?