Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan sacrifices half ration of the house, contestants get angry

In Bigg Boss 17 house, tensions reached a boiling point as contestants clashed over household responsibilities. The drama unfolded after a nomination task, with Sana Raees Khan at the center of a heated dispute. The latest episode showcased Sana refusing to engage in household chores, citing health reasons as her justification. Notably, Sana went a step further by sacrificing the Bigg Boss house ration for what seemed to be personal reasons.

Sana adamantly refuses to fulfill her duty of washing utensils, despite pleas from fellow contestants. Vicky Jain, a close friend of Sana, adds fuel to the fire by declining the housemates’ request to intervene. The situation escalates when Bigg Boss decides to intervene, summoning Sana to the confession room. Here, an unexpected twist unfolds as Sana is presented with a provocative offer – exemption from household duties in exchange for the entire house receiving only half of the general ration.

In a surprising turn of events, Sana accepts this offer. The aftermath of her decision paints a chaotic picture, with contestants such as Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, and others expressing their displeasure and get angry on her. A few contestants also call her selfish. As the drama unfolds, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next twists and turns in Bigg Boss 17.