Dalcheeni Episode 48 Spoiler: Dalcheeni gets a gift from Tej

In Dangal TV’s popular show Dalcheeni viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now you will see that Dalcheeni and Rajrani make food in the kitchen, and due to Rajrani’s mistake, the hot oil is about to fall on Dalcheeni’s hand, but she intervenes, and her hands get burned. However, Param taunts Rajrani, but Tej stops Param.

Later, Dalcheeni tries to convince Tej to help her make things better between Rajrani and Param, to which, after many efforts, Tej agrees. Dalcheeni prepares a bed for Tej, and he comes in with a gift in his hand for Dalcheeni and gives him an expensive phone. But her sister Kala asks her to give this phone to her and replace it with the one she is giving her. Dalcheeni denies her request straightforwardly.

Then, Dalcheeni and Tej give sweets to Daad Ji and ask him about Rajrani and Param’s past, which he denies. Then Dalcheeni recalls that whenever Param is upset, he goes to the storeroom so she can get something over there. Soon, Tej and Dalcheeni go to the store room and find the love letters from Rajrani and Param. The next morning, Dalcheeni gives a letter to Tej to post with Rajrani’s name on behalf of Param. Rajrani calls Dalcheeni, and both come into the hall. Rajrani reveals that there is a ritual of carving names on utensils, so she has to do the same. But Dalcheeni cries and says that she can’t read or write.

What will happen next? Drop your views in the comments box below.