#FriendshipDay: It is a beautiful reminder of the cherished bonds we form over time: Pratiksha Honmukhe

Actress Pratiksha Honmukhe who plays the negative lead of Priyanka in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has found real good friends on the set of her show. Pratiksha values friendship beyond boundaries and believes that having a good friend can change the destiny of a person. On the occasion of Friendship Day, Pratiksha talks to IWMBuzz.com about her close friends and the importance of having the best of friends.

She says, “Friendship Day is a beautiful reminder of the cherished bonds we form over time. Friendship is a testament to how we can find true friends in unexpected places. Having transitioned from aviation to acting, I have had the privilege of meeting some incredible people in my life.”

Talking about finding friends on the set of her show, Pratiksha avers, “On the sets of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, I have formed a special bond with the cast, like Sriti, Arjit and I share a connection that goes beyond the screen; they are always there to lend an ear and offer advice, making our working environment so much more enjoyable.”

On her childhood memories of the day, she narrates, “Reflecting on my childhood, I remember the joy of celebrating Friendship Day with not just bands but heartfelt notes. The way we celebrate has definitely changed, but the bond is still the same. I wish everyone a very Happy Friendship Day, and may you all be blessed with friendships as wonderful as mine.”