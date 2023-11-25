I am super happy to be a part of my mom’s favourite show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Saloni Sandhu

Saloni Sandhu plays the favourite sister of the male protagonist Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut. Happy with the opportunity, the actor says that this has been a dream come true for her.

Says Saloni, “I am super happy to be a part of my mom’s favourite show. I was a little nervous and happy at the same time. It’s my pleasure to work with Rajan Shahi sir and Directors Kut Production. Everyone is so kind and supportive.”

She plays the role of Charu Bansal in the show. “She is studying law and wants to excel in the field. She is hardworking and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) bhai’s favourite sister. She is a little natkhat and chulbuli, same as I am in real life. Charu is a cute and fashionable girl. I like the fact that she keeps the family entertained,” she says.

On how the audience will connect with the theme explored in the show, she adds, “I think the storyline about Abhira to fulfil her mom’s dream, women empowerment and entertainment of family will work”, adds the actor.

The show symbolizes human values and relationships. And Rajan Shahi is known for his crisp storytelling. “Of course, Rajan Shahi sir is always promoting human values and relationships and this time I think it’s about women empowerment and family relations. I am glad to be a part of this journey with him,” she smiles.

Best of luck, Saloni