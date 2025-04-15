Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav confronts Neeta; Rahul makes his entry

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visual has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) taking the bullet that was aimed at Reet (Ayushi Khurana). As we know, Sharda ordered Viren to kill Reet, who sent henchmen to do the needful. However, the guy ended up shooting Raghav, who came in between to save Reet. Raghav was treated in the hospital where Reet told Sharda about Neeta Chawla trying to kill her, and that Neeta was responsible for her father’s death. While Sharda breathed a sigh of relief, she told Reet’s mother and brother about Neeta’s ill acts. Reet, meanwhile, prayed for Raghav’s recovery and even confessed her love before an unconscious Raghav.

The upcoming episode will see Sharda blurting out the truth about Neeta soon after Raghav will get conscious. Raghav will get angry and restless and will want to confront Neeta Chawla. Though Reet will be able to postpone the confrontation till Raghav will get fine in health, she will not be able to stop the meet-up between the mother and son.

Raghav will confront Neeta and question her act of running away from her kids, killing an innocent man and trying to harm Reet. Raghav’s questioning will have its own adverse effect on Neeta who will fall unconscious. Also, there will be the entry of Rohit, the adopted son of Neeta which will further add salt to the wound of Raghav.

Will Raghav get to know about Neeta’s memory loss?

