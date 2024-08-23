Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Upcoming Twist: Adhiraj Cheats Showing Fake Emotions, Kavya Shocked

Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s Creative, is a top show on Sony TV that keeps the audience entertained with interesting twists and turns. Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) and Vicky (Mudit Nayar) plan to steal some important papers at the divisional court. Kavya asks Vicky to divert Adhiraj. Soon, Kavya takes the file and runs, which Adhiraj notices and runs behind her. Later, a few goons chase Kavya where Adhiraj saves her, but Kavya feels that Adhiraj has called the goons. Later, Adhiraj and Vicky fight with the goons.

In the upcoming episode, Adhiraj encounters Kavya before meeting the CM. Adhiraj shares that he cheated her, showing fake emotions when he met her, leaving Kavya shocked. Later, Adhiraj gets angry and asks CM Madam why he was not given the seat for the election. CM reveals that nobody has forgotten Adhiraj’s scandal during the party meeting. Adhiraj charges CM, warning her not to bring his personal life matters into politics.

Later, CM Madam called the police to have Adhiraj arrested. She reveals that Adhiraj has attacked his secretary Kavya Bansal, leaving Adhiraj deeply shocked and hurt while Kavya feel devastated.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.