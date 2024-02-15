Mahabharat actor Nitish Bhardwaj takes legal action against ex-wife for alleged harassment

Actor Nitish Bhardwaj, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the iconic television series ‘Mahabharata’, has recently taken a significant step by filing a police complaint against his ex-wife, Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Smita Bhardwaj. As per reports in India Today, the complaint alleges mental harassment and obstruction in meeting their twin daughters, prompting an investigation into the matter by Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra.

The ordeal came to light when Nitish reached out to Bhopal Police Commissioner Mishra through a letter, seeking assistance in addressing the alleged mistreatment he has been enduring. In the complaint, Nitish detailed the prolonged mental anguish inflicted upon him by his ex-wife, further exacerbated by her purported refusal to allow him access to their twin daughters.

Confirming the initiation of the investigation, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra asserted, “We have received a complaint from Nitish. We are investigating the matter and trying to find out the facts.” Additional DCP Shalini Dixit has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the investigation. Nitish embroiled in legal strife since his separation from Smita Bhardwaj in 2019, with their divorce being finalized in 2022. Nitish and Smita tied the knot on March 14, 2009, reportedly introduced to each other through mutual acquaintances. They have twin daughters, who are now 11 years old.