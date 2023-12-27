Man AtiSundar Episode 157 Spoiler: Radhika Reveals Kali’s Black Truth, Divyaam Gets Furious

In Dangal TV’s popular show Mann AtiSundar, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, the viewers will see that Radhika becomes Santa Claus to find the Boss of the kidnappers, and she presents gifts to everyone. However, a mischievous child takes out Radhika’s mask, and then Kali comes to see Radhika, but somehow she manages to hide herself. But still, Kali gets suspicious of Radhika. Later, Kali searches for Radhika and calls her.

Later, Radhika comes in front of everyone in her casual look, while Kali’s attention goes to the white cotton on Radhika’s cheeks, which seems exactly like the one Santa Claus had. Later, everyone goes to their room and opens their gifts and gets a crown as a gift on which the Boss is written, and there is also a letter in the box that says we know you are the Boss. Then everyone starts fighting in the house over Boss and Crown while Kali faints after reading the letter.

Soon, Kali regains consciousness, and Radhika reveals the truth that Kali is the Boss of those kidnappers, and after hearing this, everyone gets furious. But later, it comes as Kali’s illusion. However, the doctor reveals that Kali has fainted due to some fear, after which Radhika’s doubt increases. Apart from that, Bua Ji asks Divyaam to take care of Kali, but he refuses to do so, which angers Bua Ji.

