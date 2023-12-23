Man Sundar Episode 732 Spoiler: Agni Falls Herself In The Pit Dug For Ruhi

The audiences are witnessing intense drama in Dangal TV’s popular show, Mann Sundar. Now, the audience will see that Ruhi makes soup for her grandmother, to which Agni adds extra chili powder from behind. As soon as Grandmother tastes the soup, she gets terrified and runs for water.

Ruhi gives her a jug of water, which grandmother breaks after drinking the water, causing the glass in the house to shatter. Later, Ruhi decides that she will only wear slippers once her grandmother’s voice returns. Nahar gives Ruhi her slippers to wear, but she does not wear them, which makes Nahar wonder.

Later, when the housemates go to sleep at night, Grandmother goes to the kitchen and decides to eat pasta. On the other hand, Nahar feels stomach ache, for which Ruhi comes to the kitchen to get water. Grandmother hears Ruhi’s footsteps, and she pretends to fall. The next day, Ruhi prepares ubtan for grandmother, and Agni is asked to keep an eye on Ruhi so that she can avoid any mistakes. In contrast, Agni adds something like turmeric to the ubtan made by Ruhi.

But Ruhi’s plan fails as this ubtan is to be applied to grandmother’s neck rather than being given to drink. Meanwhile, Avni goes to the kitchen and remembers that Agni has to drink turmeric milk. So she mixes the chemicals left by Agni in the milk and makes a drink for her. After drinking this milk, bubbles started to come out of Agni’s mouth.

What will happen next? Drop your views in the comments.