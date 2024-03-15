Mehndi Wala Ghar spoiler: Mauli’s broken relationship with Rahul to get exposed?

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Mauli receives a call from her friend Neha, who tells her the sad news that Dr. Khurana has filed a case against Mauli for breaching her contract. Mauli has broken her contract, which stated that she couldn’t work anywhere else.

Especially after a video of her operating on a small girl went viral, Dr. Khurana has filed a case based on it. Neha informs Mauli that she will have to pay a fine of 25 Lakhs within a day. Dr. Khurana informs Mauli that she must pay the fine to settle the case. Meanwhile, Vijay refuses tea made by Ajanta, but Janaki Maa steps in, emphasizing that everyone must fulfil their assigned duties. She suggests that those with objections can arrange alternatives for themselves elsewhere.

In the coming episode, Mauli is struggling to handle her legal trouble. Meanwhile, at her home, a neighbour comes to Mehndi Wala Ghar and talks ill about the family. Soon, she badmouths Mauli which makes her father-in-law angry and he steps forward to stop her. However, the neighbour reveals that Mauli is not the daughter-in-law of the house. Janki Maa and other family members get shocked by her statements.

Will Mauli’s broken relationship truth with Rahul get exposed?

The narrative revolves around the Agrawal family residing in Ujjain, specifically at Agrawal Sadan, fondly known as Mehndi Wala Ghar. The show delves into the joys, laughter, and togetherness that define the fabric of a joint family. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Shruti Anand, Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra, among others.