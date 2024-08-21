Mishri Serial Upcoming Twist: Mishri struggles to escape from the attacker; Raghav’s arrival saves her

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Mishri (Shruti Bhist) staying back in the school at night to complete her science project. As we know, Mishri had made a project and was ready to present it, but Raghav (Namish Taneja) put it on the ground and broke it. He asked Mishri to start a fresh project on Volcanic Eruptions. Mishri had no option but to stay back at school and finish her project. At home, Raghav’s mother scolded Raghav for allowing Mishri to be at school at night. Raghav started to get worried as it was quite late in the night and there was no whereabouts of Mishri. At the same time, Ranjeet decided to attack Mishri in disguise. He put on a mask on his face and attacked Mishri.

The upcoming episode will see Mishri’s struggle as she will all alone fight the attacker. The man will be strong for Mishri, but Mishri will try to run. The man will pull out Mishri’s veil and will try to harm her. Mishri will be in a state of despair when Raghav will arrive there. The masked man will run away upon seeing Raghav. Raghav will be shocked to see Mishri’s state. She will immediately hug him and cry. Raghav will cover her with his jacket and make her sit. Raghav will be shocked to see things being astray in the classroom. He will find Mishri ‘sveil lying in the room, and will also find a part of the cloth of the attacker. However, Mishri will soon faint in Raghav’s arms, thus making him more tense.

Will Raghav find Mishri’s attacker?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.