Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Veer turns tables

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) getting to know about Keerat (Prachi Hada) being mishandled by Veer (Jatin Arora). As we know, Veer was harsh on Keerat, and got indecent with her, bruising her to a great extent.

Keerat bumped into Garry and later with Sahiba. The two of them understood that Veer had been unruly in his behaviour. Sahiba was hellbent on stopping the wedding and telling the Brars about the reality of Veer.

The coming episode will see Sahiba bringing Keerat to the Brar house. All will be shocked to see the condition of Keerat. Sahiba will tell all that the wedding of Veer and Keerat will not happen. This will stun all in the house.

However, Veer will turn the tables in order to protect himself. He will show the picture that he had clicked of Keerat hugging Garry. He will tell the family that Keerat and Garry were together the whole night. This will shock Sahiba. She will try to tell the family not to believe Veer and that is not the truth. But none will be ready to believe.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 405 8th February Written Episode Update

Sahiba tried to call Angad and tell him about her stopping Keerat and Veer’s wedding. However, Angad could not listen to what Sahiba said.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.