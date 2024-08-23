The StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1385th episode, which airs on August 23rd, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
In today’s episode, Anupama’s food stall is the center of attention as she receives support from Meenu and Kinjal. Despite Vanraj’s skepticism, Anupama remains resolute and promotes her stall on social media. She prepares food with love and receives praise from Anuj, who helps and reminisces with her.
Vanraj and Leela are drawn to Anupama’s cooking. Tensions rise as Pakhi and Dimple accuse Titu of an affair, and Leela blames Anupama for the ensuing drama. Meanwhile, Adhya reaches out to Anupama, and Anupama discusses her mission to offer healthy meals, particularly to students.
In the next scene, Anuj comes to Sanghvi’s house while Adhya decides to leave. After listening to this, her mother gets angry and shocked. Later, Anuj rings the bell, and Adhya is leaving the house. Her mother tries to stop her and convince her not to go.
On the other hand, some people break Anupama’s food stalls by listening to the noise; Anupama sees and reacts shockingly, stopping them from doing that, but they push her and destroy it. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
