The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 252, airing on July 29, 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Guru Ji advising Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) to perform to the best of her ability and stay focused before going on stage. She feels nervous before the competition. Guru Ji believes that no one can succeed through dishonesty or shortcuts. Brijbhushan observes and talks to himself, comments about Jhanak, and waits for the right time to take revenge.
In the next scene, Lalan and Appu head to the Shiv temple to pour auspicious water on Lord Mahadev’s head. Despite not having Lalan’s permission, Appu wants to join them, but she convinces him to take her along. When Lalan asks Appu to sing a Bhaktigeet for them, she immediately wins them by singing a Mahadev Bhajan. Her enchanting voice captivates everyone.
The anchor finally calls Jhanak onto the stage to perform. Wearing a stunning red outfit, she begins dancing passionately on the stage. Later, the renowned actor Aditya Kapoor, who had worked with her before, arrives at the hall and is surprised to see her competing. Jhanak captures everyone’s hearts with her electrifying dance performance. Her dance earns her a round of applause from everyone in the audience.
As Jhanak finishes her dance, the judges’ criticism is harsh. They fail to see the spark in her performance, pointing out her inability to sustain her energy until the song’s end. Their comments leave Jhanak feeling disheartened, and the audience can’t help but feel sympathetic towards her.
As the anchor calls all the participants on stage, a sudden twist surprises everyone. The anchor announces the arrival of the famous superstar Aditya Kapoor. Jhanak, upon hearing his name, is visibly shocked. The unexpected events add a new layer of intrigue to the episode.
Lastly, Aditya Kapoor is requested to announce the winner’s name. On the stage, Aditya starts by telling the contestants’ names, notes that he has already worked with her, and comments on Jhanak’s performance. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.