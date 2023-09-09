Antara Biswas, Aka Monalisa, Makes Jaws Drop In White Corset Midi Dress And Rosy Lips

Hold your seats, folks, because you are likely to get mesmerized by Antara Biswas, aka Monalisa‘s new glam in white hue. Known to make hearts flutter with her hotness and sultry glam, the diva this time is making jaws drop in the bold white mini dress glam.

Monalisa’s Boldness In White Corset Mini Dress

When it comes to slaying the fashion in the bold and bindaas avatar, Monalisa keeps her best foot forward. In the latest images, the diva dons a low butterfly neckline corset mini dress. In the purity of white, the actress embraces her elegance and electric glow.

Monalisa pairs up her statement look with her hair styled in curls. But wait, there is more to this bold appearance. With the rosy lips and bold pink lips, the beauty is making jaws drop. In addition, the pink nail paints adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Throughout the set of pictures, Monalisa embraces her bold avatar in the mini dress. In every picture, her striking poses grab our attention.

A user in the comments section wrote, “Wow, beautiful in white gorgeous bhojpuri queen.” The other user called her, xHottest figure.” The third in the comments said, “So sexy.”

What is your reaction to Monalisa’s glamorous look? Let us know in the comments box below.