Movies | Snippets

Antara Biswas, Aka Monalisa, Makes Jaws Drop In White Corset Midi Dress And Rosy Lips

The Bhojpuri beauty queen Monalisa never fails to impress us with her fashion flair. In the latest Instagram dump, the actress is making jaws drop in a white mini dress and rosy lips

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Sep,2023 20:15:20
Antara Biswas, Aka Monalisa, Makes Jaws Drop In White Corset Midi Dress And Rosy Lips 849973

Hold your seats, folks, because you are likely to get mesmerized by Antara Biswas, aka Monalisa‘s new glam in white hue. Known to make hearts flutter with her hotness and sultry glam, the diva this time is making jaws drop in the bold white mini dress glam.

Monalisa’s Boldness In White Corset Mini Dress

When it comes to slaying the fashion in the bold and bindaas avatar, Monalisa keeps her best foot forward. In the latest images, the diva dons a low butterfly neckline corset mini dress. In the purity of white, the actress embraces her elegance and electric glow.

Monalisa pairs up her statement look with her hair styled in curls. But wait, there is more to this bold appearance. With the rosy lips and bold pink lips, the beauty is making jaws drop. In addition, the pink nail paints adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Antara Biswas, Aka Monalisa, Makes Jaws Drop In White Corset Midi Dress And Rosy Lips 849976

Antara Biswas, Aka Monalisa, Makes Jaws Drop In White Corset Midi Dress And Rosy Lips 849977

Antara Biswas, Aka Monalisa, Makes Jaws Drop In White Corset Midi Dress And Rosy Lips 849978

Throughout the set of pictures, Monalisa embraces her bold avatar in the mini dress. In every picture, her striking poses grab our attention.

A user in the comments section wrote, “Wow, beautiful in white gorgeous bhojpuri queen.” The other user called her, xHottest figure.” The third in the comments said, “So sexy.”

What is your reaction to Monalisa’s glamorous look? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Monalisa Looks Preppy In Tangerine Co-ords With Gold Accessories 846833
Monalisa Looks Preppy In Tangerine Co-ords With Gold Accessories
Watch: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa grooves to ‘Chaleya’ from SRK starrer Jawan 846269
Watch: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa grooves to ‘Chaleya’ from SRK starrer Jawan
'Zig Zag' Unveiled: Monalisa steals it with shimmers and sensuality 845803
‘Zig Zag’ Unveiled: Monalisa steals it with shimmers and sensuality
Hotness Alert: Monalisa Exudes Glamour In Black Sheer See-Through Saree And Plunging Neck Bralette 844491
Hotness Alert: Monalisa Exudes Glamour In Black Sheer See-Through Saree And Plunging Neck Bralette
Monalisa Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Bodycon And Pink-tastic Eyes; See Here 843286
Monalisa Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Bodycon And Pink-tastic Eyes; See Here

Latest Stories

Allu Arjun Family Photos: A celebration of love n laughter 849991
Allu Arjun Family Photos: A celebration of love n laughter
In Photos: Vaani Kapoor Spreads Casual Charm In Black Low Neckline Top And Ripped Denim 850185
In Photos: Vaani Kapoor Spreads Casual Charm In Black Low Neckline Top And Ripped Denim
Bold Photoshoot! Jannat Zubair goes sultry in off-shoulder white bodycon 850158
Bold Photoshoot! Jannat Zubair goes sultry in off-shoulder white bodycon
Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen participate in video game competition, check out winner 850134
Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen participate in video game competition, check out winner
Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan 850125
Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan
Ridhi Dogra Talks About Being Sceptical Playing Old To Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan 850121
Ridhi Dogra Talks About Being Sceptical Playing Old To Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan
Read Latest News