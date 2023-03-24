Kim Seok-jin is a K-pop star who is also known by his stage name Jin. The South Korean singer is also a songwriter. He is a member of the world’s most popular K-pop band, BTS. The idol is known for his charismatic looks and singing talent. He has been honored with several awards. Jin also impressed us with his solo venture. This might make you wonder what’s the net worth of BTS Jin in 2023.
BTS Jin’s Net Worth
Jin is a band member of BTS. Being in the world’s most popular band has offered all the members many huge opportunities. They have received many offers in terms of music as well as professional level. Witnessing the popularity of the band throughout the world, it isn’t a surprise that various brands and organizations want to collaborate with them. And when we talk about popular celebrities, the users have different likes and dislikes and want to know everything about the celebrities. Among them, the frequent question is what is BTS Jin’s Net Worth? Currently, his estimated net worth is around $20 million.
BTS Jin’s Family
BTS Jin belongs to a small family consisting of four people. He has his parents and an older brother. There are not many details about Jin’s family; however, he is considered one of the most affluent business families in South Korea. The boys like to keep their personal life very private. Also, his brother is known. The duo started a Japanese restaurant in 2018 called Ossu Seiromushi. It has two branches. One is around Seokchon, and the other is near Lotte World.
BTS Jin Relationships
Jin in an interview revealed that his ideal girl type would be someone who is understanding, sweet, career-oriented, and knows cooking as well. His first relationship was when he was 13. But she cheated him. Later he was rumored to be in a relationship with Red Velvet’s Irene. He has been linked with many girls but at present, he is not dating anyone.
BTS Jin Debut
Jin made his debut with BigHit Entertainment. Earlier, Jin was pursuing acting. So, the idol auditioned for BigHit to become an actor. However, Jin eventually became one of the four members of the world’s most admired band BTS. He debuted in 2013 on June 13 with a single album 2 Kool 4 Skool.
BTS Jin’s Other Details
Name- Jin
Full Name- Kim Seok-jin
Net Worth – $ 20 million
Date of Birth -4 December 1992
Age – 30 Years Old
Birth Place – Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea
Profession – Singer and Songwriter
Nationality – South Korea
Religion – Christian
Ethnicity – Korea
Zodiac Sign – Sagittarius
BTS Jin’s Education
Elementary School- Gwanmoon Elementary School
Middle School- Bosung Middle School
High School- Bosung High
College/ University – Konkuk University, Hanyang Cyber University
Education Qualification – Masters in Film
BTS Jin’s Brand Endorsement And Collab
Crocs- 2022
Snickers -2022
Louis Vuitton 2021
Coca Cola -2021
McDonald’s- 2021
Samsung -2020
Hyundai 2018
House in Hannam the Hill -2018
Japanese Restaurant -2018
Puma 2015
BTS Jin’s Solo Songs
I Love You-2015
Mom-2015
Awake-2016
It’s Definitely You With V-2017
So Far Away With Suga & Jung Kook-2017
Epiphany-2018
In Front of the Post Office in Autumn-2018
Tonight-2019
Abyss-2020
Moon-2020
Yours-2021
Super Tuna-2021
The Astronaut-2022
BTS Jin’s Social Media Account
BTS Jin is quite popular on social media platforms and enjoys a massive fan following.
Instagram- 44.4 million
Facebook- None
Twitter- None
BTS Jin’s Military Enlistment
BTS Jin turned 30 and was officially enlisted in the South Korean army in December 2022. It is mandatory military service for all the citizens of South Korea for two years. Other band members will also soon join Jin to serve their compulsory service.
BTS Jin FAQ’s
BTS J-Hope is the richest with net worth $30 million.
BTS’s whole net worth together is around $120 to $150
BTS Jin is currently single and serving his mandatory military service in South Korean Military
Jin is currently serving his nation in the mandatory South Korean Military service
Jin is famous for being member of BTS band and his singing talent