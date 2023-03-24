Kim Seok-jin is a K-pop star who is also known by his stage name Jin. The South Korean singer is also a songwriter. He is a member of the world’s most popular K-pop band, BTS. The idol is known for his charismatic looks and singing talent. He has been honored with several awards. Jin also impressed us with his solo venture. This might make you wonder what’s the net worth of BTS Jin in 2023.

BTS Jin’s Net Worth

Jin is a band member of BTS. Being in the world’s most popular band has offered all the members many huge opportunities. They have received many offers in terms of music as well as professional level. Witnessing the popularity of the band throughout the world, it isn’t a surprise that various brands and organizations want to collaborate with them. And when we talk about popular celebrities, the users have different likes and dislikes and want to know everything about the celebrities. Among them, the frequent question is what is BTS Jin’s Net Worth? Currently, his estimated net worth is around $20 million.

BTS Jin’s Family BTS Jin belongs to a small family consisting of four people. He has his parents and an older brother. There are not many details about Jin’s family; however, he is considered one of the most affluent business families in South Korea. The boys like to keep their personal life very private. Also, his brother is known. The duo started a Japanese restaurant in 2018 called Ossu Seiromushi. It has two branches. One is around Seokchon, and the other is near Lotte World.

BTS Jin Relationships Jin in an interview revealed that his ideal girl type would be someone who is understanding, sweet, career-oriented, and knows cooking as well. His first relationship was when he was 13. But she cheated him. Later he was rumored to be in a relationship with Red Velvet’s Irene. He has been linked with many girls but at present, he is not dating anyone.

BTS Jin Debut Jin made his debut with BigHit Entertainment. Earlier, Jin was pursuing acting. So, the idol auditioned for BigHit to become an actor. However, Jin eventually became one of the four members of the world’s most admired band BTS. He debuted in 2013 on June 13 with a single album 2 Kool 4 Skool.

BTS Jin’s Other Details Name- Jin

Full Name- Kim Seok-jin

Net Worth – $ 20 million

Date of Birth -4 December 1992

Age – 30 Years Old

Birth Place – Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

Profession – Singer and Songwriter

Nationality – South Korea

Religion – Christian

Ethnicity – Korea

Zodiac Sign – Sagittarius

BTS Jin’s Education Elementary School- Gwanmoon Elementary School Middle School- Bosung Middle School High School- Bosung High College/ University – Konkuk University, Hanyang Cyber University Education Qualification – Masters in Film

BTS Jin’s Brand Endorsement And Collab Crocs- 2022

Snickers -2022

Louis Vuitton 2021

Coca Cola -2021

McDonald’s- 2021

Samsung -2020

Hyundai 2018

House in Hannam the Hill -2018

Japanese Restaurant -2018

Puma 2015

BTS Jin’s Solo Songs I Love You-2015

Mom-2015

Awake-2016

It’s Definitely You With V-2017

So Far Away With Suga & Jung Kook-2017

Epiphany-2018

In Front of the Post Office in Autumn-2018

Tonight-2019

Abyss-2020

Moon-2020

Yours-2021

Super Tuna-2021

The Astronaut-2022

BTS Jin’s Social Media Account BTS Jin is quite popular on social media platforms and enjoys a massive fan following. Instagram- 44.4 million Facebook- None Twitter- None