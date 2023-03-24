John Wick 4, also known as John Wick: Chapter 4 is a popular film returning to entertain as Keanu Reeves’s hitman avatar to be epic on screen. The neo-noir action film kept thrilling the audience since the first part of the franchise. And so here is everything you want to know about John Wick: Chapter 4 cast, release, and more.
Table Of Content:
John Wick: Chapter 4 Cast
Some of the cast of the earlier part is once again repeated, and here is a list of John Wick: Chapter 4’s Cast details.
Keanu Reeves – Jardani Jovanovich / Jonathan “John” Wick
Donnie Yen – Caine
Bill Skarsgård – the Marquis Vincent de Gramont
Laurence Fishburne – the Bowery King
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shimazu Koji
Shamier Anderson – the Tracker / Mr. Nobody
Lance Reddick – Charon
Rina Sawayama – Akira
Scott Adkins – Killa
Ian McShane – Winston Scott
Clancy Brown – Harbinger
Natalia Tena – Katia
Marko Zaror – Chidi
John Wick: Chapter 4’s Release Date
The fourth part of the blockbuster film was originally set to release on May 21, 2021. However, John Wick: Chapter 4 Release Date was later set to release on May 27, 2022. But then again got delayed to March 2023. So finally, the film was released today, March 24, 2023. And finally, the most-awaited film released worldwide. Originally the film had no subtitles, but the subtitle of the fourth part would be given in Hagakure, a Japanese version.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer
Earlier John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer was released in July 2022. Initially, the trailer featured the light part along with the challenges faced by John Wick in the film. The perfect trailer anticipated fans for the movie’s release. A new trailer was released in November 2022 and then in February 2023, featuring the first look of the new character Akira.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Story
The thriller story of John Wick continues with John Wick: Chapter 4. The increasing price goes over the head when legendary hitman John Wick takes a fight against the Biggies as he has the powerful contender in the underworld starting from New York City to Paris and then from Japan to Berlin.
John Wick: Chapter 4’s OTT Release
The film was released today in theatres and it will take time to be available online. We will update you as soon as the officials share the details.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Other Details
Directed – Chad Stahelski
Written – Shay Hatten, Michael Finch
Based on Characters – Derek Kolstad
Produced – Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski
Cinematography by Dan Laustsen
Edited by Nathan Orloff
Music – Tyler Bates, Joel J. Richard
Production companies – Summit Entertainment, Thunder Road Films, 87Eleven Productions
Distributed by – Lionsgate
Release date – March 24, 2023
Duration – 169 minutes
Budget – $100 million
John Wick FAQ’s
John Wick 4 is last or not will be decided as per the success of the 4th part quoted by makers.
John Wick Chapter 4 isn’t available online; you will have to go to the theatre to watch it.
It has yet to be decided whether John Wick Chapter 4 will be on Netflix.
In part four, hitman John Wick goes against the Biggies and thrills the audience with his action.