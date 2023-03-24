John Wick 4, also known as John Wick: Chapter 4 is a popular film returning to entertain as Keanu Reeves’s hitman avatar to be epic on screen. The neo-noir action film kept thrilling the audience since the first part of the franchise. And so here is everything you want to know about John Wick: Chapter 4 cast, release, and more.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Cast Some of the cast of the earlier part is once again repeated, and here is a list of John Wick: Chapter 4’s Cast details. Keanu Reeves – Jardani Jovanovich / Jonathan “John” Wick

Donnie Yen – Caine

Bill Skarsgård – the Marquis Vincent de Gramont

Laurence Fishburne – the Bowery King

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shimazu Koji

Shamier Anderson – the Tracker / Mr. Nobody

Lance Reddick – Charon

Rina Sawayama – Akira

Scott Adkins – Killa

Ian McShane – Winston Scott

Clancy Brown – Harbinger

Natalia Tena – Katia

Marko Zaror – Chidi

The fourth part of the blockbuster film was originally set to release on May 21, 2021. However, John Wick: Chapter 4 Release Date was later set to release on May 27, 2022. But then again got delayed to March 2023. So finally, the film was released today, March 24, 2023. And finally, the most-awaited film released worldwide. Originally the film had no subtitles, but the subtitle of the fourth part would be given in Hagakure, a Japanese version.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Earlier John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer was released in July 2022. Initially, the trailer featured the light part along with the challenges faced by John Wick in the film. The perfect trailer anticipated fans for the movie’s release. A new trailer was released in November 2022 and then in February 2023, featuring the first look of the new character Akira.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Story The thriller story of John Wick continues with John Wick: Chapter 4. The increasing price goes over the head when legendary hitman John Wick takes a fight against the Biggies as he has the powerful contender in the underworld starting from New York City to Paris and then from Japan to Berlin.

John Wick: Chapter 4’s OTT Release The film was released today in theatres and it will take time to be available online. We will update you as soon as the officials share the details.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Other Details Directed – Chad Stahelski Written – Shay Hatten, Michael Finch Based on Characters – Derek Kolstad Produced – Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski Cinematography by Dan Laustsen Edited by Nathan Orloff Music – Tyler Bates, Joel J. Richard Production companies – Summit Entertainment, Thunder Road Films, 87Eleven Productions Distributed by – Lionsgate Release date – March 24, 2023 Duration – 169 minutes Budget – $100 million

John Wick FAQ’s