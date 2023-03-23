Blockbuster Pushpa entertained the audience on a large scale. Allu Arjun impressed the whole country with his amazing acting skills opposite Rashmika Mandanna. All the Allu Arjun fans were crazy during the release though it was released on OTT, and theatres were allowed at a certain limit. The second part of the movie is much anticipated by fans now. The movie is set to thrill us and will be released in 2023.

Pushpa 2 Cast The film’s first part featured Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The sequel will also feature the duo together again. Here is the list of Pushpa 2 star cast. Real Name – Character

Allu Arjun – Pushpa Raj

Rashmika Mandanna – Srivalli, Pushpa Raj’s Wife

Fahadh Faasil – Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS

Dhananjay – Jolly Reddy

Sunil – Mangalam Srinu

Rao Ramesh – Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu

Anasuya Bharadwaj – Dakshayani

Ajay – Pushpa’s half brother

Sritej – Pushpa’s half brother

Mime Gopi – Chennai Murugan

Earlier, Pushpa was released amidst the Covid-19 situation. The film features Allu Arjun, the protagonist, Rashmika Mandanna, as his wife, and the story deals with the smuggling of red sanders. The thriller film part two, Pushpa: The Rule, is anticipated by fans. While as per the reports, Pushpa 2 release date will be announced before December 2023. The first part was released after being dubbed in three languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Pushpa 2 Story The story of the upcoming Pushpa: The Rule will begin with the end of the first part. Earlier, it ended with Pushpa’s increased respect, and he also got married to Srivalli. Now his business is going well, but the arrival of a new SP who doesn’t like Pushpa will create new chaos. In the next part, we will see the Chennai smugglers who buy red sander, which hints at the third part of the film.

Pushpa 2 Trailer Pushpa: The Rule trailer has not yet been released by the filmmakers. However, they are expected to release in the mid of 2023.

Pushpa 2 OTT Release As the film has not been released yet in theatres, there is no information about when the movie will be released on OTT platforms.