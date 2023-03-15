Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is a Hindi romance drama featuring popular artists Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan. It is a modern-day film where a playboy finds a woman who is a worthy opponent and thrills the audience with their hustle to break up and gets indulged in emotional matters. This film was released in theatres on 8th March 2023. Though initially rumored that the film isn’t going well at the box office. However, it is slowly winning the hearts of the audience. While those who didn’t go to watch it in the theatre and are waiting for the OTT release, here are the latest details for you.
Table Of Content:
Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar OTT Release Date
All over the country after witnessing the success of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, the audience is eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Those who want to see it online would have to pay the subscription amount of that particular OTT platform. The film is going to be a mix of drama, love, thrill, and crime. However, the movie is still not available on OTT platforms, you will have to wait until it gets released. And also the movie will be released very soon.
Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar OTT Platform
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer rom-com will be soon available on the OTT platform Netflix. Fans are anticipating the online release of the film.
Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Cast
Real Name Character Name
Ranbir Kapoor Rohan Arora
Shraddha Kapoor Nisha Malhotra
Anubhav Singh Bassi. Manu Dabbas
Dimple Kapadia Renu Arora
Boney Kapoor Ramesh Arora
Hasleen Kaur Minny
Amber Rana Ashish
Monica Chaudhary Kinchi Dabbas
Inayat Verma Sweetu
Jatinder Kaur Mrs. Arora
Rajesh Jais Mr. Malhotra
Ayesha Raza Mishra Mrs. Malhotra
Kartik Aaryan Rahul (cameo appearance)
Nushrat Bharucha Anya ‘Anu’ (cameo appearance)
Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Details
Director – Luv Rajan
Writer – Rahu Mody, Luv Rajan
Producer – Luv Rajan, Ankur Garg
Music – Pritam
Editor – Akiv Ali
Cinematography – Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran
Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Review
As per the media sources, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is gaining much attention at the box office and fans are enthusiastic to watch the film. It is a full movie with lots of drama, love, thrill, and some action.
Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Box Office First Day Collection
Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s success with Brahmastra once again impressed the audience on the silver screen with the rom-com alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film managed to grab the audience’s attention and grossed over 14 crores on the first day of release. The film hit a 70 crores collection in its first week. And it is still continuing to impress and perform at the box office.