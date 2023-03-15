Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is a Hindi romance drama featuring popular artists Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan. It is a modern-day film where a playboy finds a woman who is a worthy opponent and thrills the audience with their hustle to break up and gets indulged in emotional matters. This film was released in theatres on 8th March 2023. Though initially rumored that the film isn’t going well at the box office. However, it is slowly winning the hearts of the audience. While those who didn’t go to watch it in the theatre and are waiting for the OTT release, here are the latest details for you.

All over the country after witnessing the success of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, the audience is eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Those who want to see it online would have to pay the subscription amount of that particular OTT platform. The film is going to be a mix of drama, love, thrill, and crime. However, the movie is still not available on OTT platforms, you will have to wait until it gets released. And also the movie will be released very soon.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar OTT Platform

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer rom-com will be soon available on the OTT platform Netflix. Fans are anticipating the online release of the film.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Cast

Real Name Character Name

Ranbir Kapoor Rohan Arora

Shraddha Kapoor Nisha Malhotra

Anubhav Singh Bassi. Manu Dabbas

Dimple Kapadia Renu Arora

Boney Kapoor Ramesh Arora

Hasleen Kaur Minny

Amber Rana Ashish

Monica Chaudhary Kinchi Dabbas

Inayat Verma Sweetu

Jatinder Kaur Mrs. Arora

Rajesh Jais Mr. Malhotra

Ayesha Raza Mishra Mrs. Malhotra

Kartik Aaryan Rahul (cameo appearance)

Nushrat Bharucha Anya ‘Anu’ (cameo appearance)

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Details

Director – Luv Rajan

Writer – Rahu Mody, Luv Rajan

Producer – Luv Rajan, Ankur Garg

Music – Pritam

Editor – Akiv Ali

Cinematography – Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Review

As per the media sources, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is gaining much attention at the box office and fans are enthusiastic to watch the film. It is a full movie with lots of drama, love, thrill, and some action.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Box Office First Day Collection

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s success with Brahmastra once again impressed the audience on the silver screen with the rom-com alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film managed to grab the audience’s attention and grossed over 14 crores on the first day of release. The film hit a 70 crores collection in its first week. And it is still continuing to impress and perform at the box office.