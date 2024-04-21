Uncategorized | News

From Ranbir to Shahid: 6 summer-inspired hairstyles to beat the heat

Take cues from these Bollywood heartthrobs who are rocking the season with their cool and trendy hairdos to beat the scorching heat and keep the style game up.

Author: Kunal Kothari
As temperatures rise, it’s time to refresh your look with a summer-inspired hairstyle! Take cues from these Bollywood heartthrobs who are rocking the season with their cool and trendy hairdos:

Ranbir Kapoor:

Summer inspired 892152

Channel laid-back charm with Ranbir Kapoor’s effortlessly cool haircut. This relaxed hairstyle adds a touch of ruggedness to your summer look.

Kartik Aaryan

Summer inspired 892154

Elevate your summer style with Kartik Aaryan’s modern quiff hairstyle. This versatile and trendy look strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary.

Aditya Roy Kapur:

Summer inspired 892155

Aditya Roy Kapur’s captures the essence of summer, giving you that effortlessly chic vibe perfect for sunny days on the beach.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi:

Summer inspired 892156

Make a bold statement with Siddhant Chaturvedi’s sleek and sophisticated slicked-back hairstyle.

Vedang Raina:

Summer inspired 892150

Keep it sleek and sophisticated like rising star Vedang Raina with a short and trimmed haircut. Giving us major heartthrob feels, he just made our summer mood.

Shahid Kapoor:

From Ranbir to Shahid: 6 summer-inspired hairstyles to beat the heat 892158

Embrace simplicity and ease with Shahid Kapoor’s timeless crew cut. This low-maintenance hairstyle is perfect for staying cool and stylish during the scorching summer months.

