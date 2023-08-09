My whole heart for my whole life…: Mouni Roy's romantic birthday wish for husband Suraj Nambiar

Renowned actress Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share a touching video montage celebrating her husband Suraj Nambiar on the occasion of his birthday. The video, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, offers a glimpse into the couple’s romantic journey, filled with cherished moments and unwavering companionship.

The video montage features a collection of candid and affectionate snapshots capturing the essence of Mouni and Suraj’s relationship. The images encapsulate the duo’s journey through life’s adventures, trials, and joys, from stolen glances to joyful laughter. Accompanying the video, Mouni poured her heart out in a touching caption that expressed her profound love and admiration for her husband.

Quoting lyrics from a melodious tune, she set the tone for a heart-to-heart message that exuded warmth and affection. Mouni’s words beautifully encapsulated the significance of Suraj in her life, describing him as her “accomplice in all of life’s shenanigans, laughter & conversation companion.”

The actress captioned her post: ““Que music “baby you re my favourite thing, I just wanna waste my time with you, baby you’re my favourite thing, I just wanna waste my life with you…”

My today & err’yday is all about you, my accomplice in all of life’s shenanigans, laughter & conversation companion, sharer of endless cups of coffee, embarking on life’s adventures, my perfect pilot 👨✈️

Every moment spend with you is a page of best travelogue filled with love & endless memories. I love to celebrate all of your awesomeness and pray to god for your happiness always. Thank you for all the love you give to our family & friends, we are ready for many more unforgettable adventures together. How do I say I love you in infinity!!???

My whole heart for my whole life.. Happy birthday baby ♥️🔱🔆

@nambiar13

P.s if our life was a movie I know you would want the genre to be comedy, but I trust you to always add some thrill and drama in it 😝 and I promise to dance with you forever 🫀

To be continued….”