Uncategorized |

Vote Now: Fan Fav Esports Athlete Of The Year? Pukar 'TX Pukar' Singla, Rishabh 'Encore' Katoch, Harshit 'Kanary' Kashyap, Abhirup 'Lightningfast' Choudhury, Jonathan 'Jonathan Gaming' Amaral, Ganesh 'SK Rossi' Gangadhar, Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose, Harsh 'Goblin' Paudwal, Mohammad 'Manya' Raja, Deepak 'Sensei' Negi, Simar 'Psy' Sethi, Arjun 'Shadow' Mandhalkar

Take a look at the nominees for fan-favourite Esports athlete of the year: Pukar 'TX Pukar' Singla, Rishabh 'Encore' Katoch, Harshit 'Kanary' Kashyap, Abhirup 'Lightningfast' Choudhury, Jonathan 'Jonathan Gaming' Amaral, Ganesh 'SK Rossi' Gangadhar, Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose, Harsh 'Goblin' Paudwal, Mohammad 'Manya' Raja, Deepak 'Sensei' Negi, Simar 'Psy' Sethi, Arjun 'Shadow' Mandhalkar

Author: IWMBuzz
06 Oct,2023 18:16:46
Vote Now: Fan Fav Esports Athlete Of The Year? Pukar 'TX Pukar' Singla, Rishabh 'Encore' Katoch, Harshit 'Kanary' Kashyap, Abhirup 'Lightningfast' Choudhury, Jonathan 'Jonathan Gaming' Amaral, Ganesh 'SK Rossi' Gangadhar, Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose, Harsh 'Goblin' Paudwal, Mohammad 'Manya' Raja, Deepak 'Sensei' Negi, Simar 'Psy' Sethi, Arjun 'Shadow' Mandhalkar 859005

IWMBuzz is back with ‘India Gaming Awards Season 2’ to honour the growing ecosystem of the gaming community. So today, we list the nominees for fan-favourite Esports athlete of the year. Check below!

Pukar ‘TX Pukar’ Singla :Vote Now

Pukar Singla, a notable Indian esports talent, shines as a key member of TeamXSpark. Revered for his exceptional gaming prowess, Pukar has etched his name firmly in the annals of the Indian esports community.

Rishabh ‘Encore’ Katoch :Vote Now

Rishabh Katoch, hailing from India, has emerged as a standout competitor under the banner of Medal Esports. His impressive performances in the gaming arena have solidified his status as an influential figure, garnering recognition and admiration.

Harshit ‘Kanary’ Kashyap:Vote Now

Harshit Kashyap, a proficient Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports contender, represents R.Esports—an up-and-coming esports organization steered by Akhand Pratap Singh. His mastery of BGMI has elevated him to prominence within the competitive gaming circuit.

Abhirup ‘Lightningfast’ Choudhury:Vote Now

Abhirup Choudhury, a skilled Indian gamer born in 2000, currently stands as a valuable asset within the ranks of Global Esports. His gaming aptitude, particularly in fast-paced esports titles, has significantly contributed to the team’s achievements and reputation.

Jonathan ‘Jonathan Gaming’ Amaral:Vote Now

Jonathan Amaral, born in 2002, is the face of GodLike Esports in India. His remarkable gaming abilities, strategic intellect, and contributions to the squad have propelled him towards stardom within the Indian esports domain.

Ganesh ‘SK Rossi’ Gangadhar:Vote Now

Ganesh Gangadhar, popularly known as “SkRossi” and born in 1997, holds a distinguished legacy as a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who has left an enduring imprint on the esports community. While his last stint was with Global Esports, his contributions to the competitive CS: GO landscape remain highly esteemed.

Sabyasachi ‘Antidote’ Bose:Vote Now

Sabyasachi Bose, born in 1996, is a versatile esports athlete with a history in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He presently assumes the role of an in-game leader for Orangutan, renowned for his support role and proficiency with the Operator.

Harsh ‘Goblin’ Paudwal:Vote Now

Harsh Paudwal, widely recognized as “Goblin,” occupies a prominent position in the Indian esports arena as a current member of Team SouL. His gaming abilities and unwavering commitment have secured him a coveted spot on one of India’s most esteemed esports teams.

Mohammad ‘Manya’ Raja:Vote Now

Mohammad Raja, operating under the alias “Manya,” actively competes as an esports luminary for Blind eSports. His in-game contributions reflect his gaming aptitude and have led to his recognition as a formidable player.

Deepak ‘Sensei’ Negi:Vote Now

Deepak Negi, better known as “SENSEI,” commands respect in the Indian esports sphere, representing Revenant Esports. His strategic acumen and valuable contributions to the team have solidified his standing as an eminent figure in the competitive gaming landscape.

Simar ‘Psy’ Sethi:Vote Now

Simar Sethi, born in 1998, assumes the esports mantle under the banner of Medal Esports. With a rich history in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and experience with renowned organizations such as Entity Gaming and Team Brutality, Simar stands as a seasoned professional within India’s esports landscape.

Arjun ‘Shadow’ Mandhalkar:Vote Now

Arjun Mandhalkar, popularly recognized as “SHADOW,” is a distinguished figure in Indian esports, competing under the banner of GodLike Esports. His gaming dexterity and pivotal role in the team have firmly established him as a formidable presence in the esports realm.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Latest Stories

Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari’s romantic photos hint at a blockbuster reunion 858997
Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari’s romantic photos hint at a blockbuster reunion
Aishwarya Sharma expresses her heartfelt thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team and Rohit Shetty 858917
Aishwarya Sharma expresses her heartfelt thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team and Rohit Shetty
Ormax's Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023 Revealed - Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story Shines as Top 2 858910
Ormax’s Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023 Revealed – Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story Shines as Top 2
Popular actor Baseer Ali delights his fans by spending some quality time with them on the sets of Kundali Bhagya 858895
Popular actor Baseer Ali delights his fans by spending some quality time with them on the sets of Kundali Bhagya
Krissann Barretto gets married to Nathan Karamchandani in court, see photos 858953
Krissann Barretto gets married to Nathan Karamchandani in court, see wedding video
World Teachers’ Day: Real-life UPSC professor Vikas Divyakirti to play himself in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail 858906
World Teachers’ Day: Real-life UPSC professor Vikas Divyakirti to play himself in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Read Latest News