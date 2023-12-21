Watch: Shriya Saran gets snapped at Bhamakalapam 2 preview in sequinned skirt set ‘

Shriya Saran graced the Bhamakalapam 2 Preview in a show-stopping black embellished sequinned skirt set. The actress stole the spotlight in a sheer off-shoulder full-sleeved crop top, flawlessly paired with a high-waisted dramatic skirt. Her look was accentuated with gorgeous winged eyes and pink nude lips, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. Shriya completed the outfit with a sleek golden neckpiece, elevating her overall appearance to perfection.

All about ‘Bhamakalapam’

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the event, the focus remained on the highly successful film “Bhamakalapam,” starring the versatile actress Priyamani. The success of its predecessor has paved the way for the much-anticipated sequel, “Bhamakalapam 2: A Delicious Heist Feast.” The first look poster, released recently, hints at the grand scale of the film, promising an exhilarating experience that exceeds expectations. As anticipation builds, fans are eager for the film to hit OTT platforms soon.

Dream Farmers, the production house behind Priyamani’s “Bhamakalapam” and Vishwak Sen’s “Ashoka Vanamlo Arjun Kalyanam,” is gearing up to captivate Telugu audiences once again with this thrilling sequel. Directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti and produced by Bapineedu and Sudheer Edara, “Bhamakalapam 2” boasts a star-studded cast featuring Priyamani, Seerat Kapoor, Sharanya, Raghu Mukherjee, Brahmaji, and others. The film’s buzz is fueled by its intriguing storyline and the involvement of renowned technicians, including DOP Deepak Yaragera, Art Director Kiran Mamidi, Music Director Prashanth R Vihari, Dance Choreographer Jithu, Action Choreographer Stunt Shankar, and Costume Designer Rajani. As excitement builds, “Bhamakalapam 2” is poised to take the audience on a cinematic journey that promises both thrill and entertainment.