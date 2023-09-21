Bollywood 

7 Times Ahsaas Channa Proved She Is A Fashion Icon

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 21, 2023

Kota Factory actress Ahsaas Channa is a well-known actress. She has an impeccable fashion sense. 

The diva shows her sass in a sparkling modern saree with a slip blouse. The minimal makeup makes her look charismatic.

Ahsaas looks drool-worthy in denim-on-denim style with her beautiful smile.

Spreading her charm in the white mini dress with matching heels and her casual makeup.

Stealing the night glamour in her pretty floral mini-dress

The stunner in black co-ord set flaunting her figure.

Be chilly vacation-ready like Ahsaas in the blue one-shoulder monokini.

Ahsaas Channa makes jaws drop in the hot pink strapless gown. 

