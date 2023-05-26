8 Ensembles To Steal From Sara Ali Khan 

By Aarti Tiwari
May 25, 2023
Sara Ali Khan's these casual neon co-ord set is a must-try.
A perfect lehenga looks in pink to be the bridesmaid of your best friend.
This beautiful red mini dress can be your party or casual style; it will grab your attention.
The monotone white look in the shimmery pantsuit looked stunning.
Like Sara Ali Khan, you dream of looking the hottest in a bikini.
Like Sara Ali Khan, every girl wishes to be the event's glamour in a plain saree.
This printed satin maxi dress looks perfect for night parties.
Every Indian festival becomes sparkling and traditional with a salwar suit.