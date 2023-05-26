Bollywood

8 Ensembles To Steal From Sara Ali Khan

By Aarti Tiwari

May 25, 2023

Sara Ali Khan's these casual neon co-ord set is a must-try. 

The Casuals

A perfect lehenga looks in pink to be the bridesmaid of your best friend. 

The Ethnic Style

This beautiful red mini dress can be your party or casual style; it will grab your attention. 

The Wow Red

The monotone white look in the shimmery pantsuit looked stunning. 

The Class

Like Sara Ali Khan, you dream of looking the hottest in a bikini. 

The Bikini Style

Like Sara Ali Khan, every girl wishes to be the event's glamour in a plain saree.

The Desi Vibe

This printed satin maxi dress looks perfect for night parties. 

A Night Vacation Party

Every Indian festival becomes sparkling and traditional with a salwar suit. 

The Salwar Suit Craze

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

