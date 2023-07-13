Bollywood

Aaye Haye Aada Ft. Debvoleena Bhattacharjee

By Aarti Tiwari

July 13, 2023

The beautiful Devoleena Bhattacharjee exudes gorgeousness in traditional Bengali avatars. Her smile is slaying. 

Wow! The actress looks 'Mashaallah' in the ethnic Muslim style. And the way she greets is magical.

Can't get over her Marathi mulgi look in a red silk saree and her beautiful smile. 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee turned beauty in 90's style anarkali and hairstyle decorated with a rose. 

Uff! Her mesmerizing, sexy look is just so perfect in this black saree. 

The gorgeous diva making jaws drop in embellished lehenga and sparkling eyes. 

Devoleena looked captivating in a lavender silk saree styled with a choker. The sunkissed picture is mystical. 

