Aishwarya Khare's Unknown Facts Every Fan Must Know 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 29, 2023
Aishwarya Khare is a famous actress in the Indian Television industry.
The actress was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Her father was a Bhajan singer, and her mother was a Radio Jockey.
The 28-year-old actress was very good at studies in her childhood.
She learned acting and modelling from Javed Khan's Academy Of Acting And Modeling in Bhopal.
She is a winner of Miss Madhya Pradesh.
Aishwarya started acting in 2014 with Yeh Shadi Hai Ya Sauda.
At present, with her acting pros in Bhagya, Lakshmi has become a household name.
She has a massive fandom of 786k on her Instagram handle.