Aishwarya Khare's Unknown Facts Every Fan Must Know 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 29, 2023

Aishwarya Khare is a famous actress in the Indian Television industry.

The actress was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Her father was a Bhajan singer, and her mother was a Radio Jockey.

The 28-year-old actress was very good at studies in her childhood.

She learned acting and modelling from Javed Khan's Academy Of Acting And Modeling in Bhopal.

She is a winner of Miss Madhya Pradesh.

Aishwarya started acting in 2014 with Yeh Shadi Hai Ya Sauda.

At present, with her acting pros in Bhagya, Lakshmi has become a household name.

She has a massive fandom of 786k on her Instagram handle.

