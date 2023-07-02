Ankita Lokhande's Voguish Saree Collection 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 01, 2023
Ankita Lokhande has a unique saree collection, just like this beautiful purple silk saree with a princess necklace.
Uff! Those sparkling eyes and makeup added to Ankita's green-gold silk saree.
Her charisma is irresistibly in this golden saree and Maharani necklace.
Ankita looks splendid in a blue printed saree with motif accessories, a cheerful treat to watch.
The actress exudes royal charm in a dark red shiny saree.
She epitomises beauty with her simple silk saree with a beautiful choker and peach lips.
Uff! Ankita Lokhande turned magical in her black silk saree with diamond accessories.
The diva looked gorgeous, smiling in a blue silk saree with silver work.