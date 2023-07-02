Television

Ankita Lokhande's Voguish Saree Collection

By Aarti Tiwari

July 01, 2023

Ankita Lokhande has a unique saree collection, just like this beautiful purple silk saree with a princess necklace. 

Uff! Those sparkling eyes and makeup added to Ankita's green-gold silk saree. 

Her charisma is irresistibly in this golden saree and Maharani necklace. 

Ankita looks splendid in a blue printed saree with motif accessories, a cheerful treat to watch. 

The actress exudes royal charm in a dark red shiny saree. 

She epitomises beauty with her simple silk saree with a beautiful choker and peach lips. 

Uff! Ankita Lokhande turned magical in her black silk saree with diamond accessories. 

The diva looked gorgeous, smiling in a blue silk saree with silver work. 

