Anupama Parmeswaran Flaunts Her Curls In Different Hairstyles

By Srushti Gharat
April 28, 2023
Instagram: Anupama Parmeswaran
Anupama Parameswaran looked like a retro beauty in a pastel peach saree and tied her hair in a one-side hairstyle with tucked roses.
Anupama Parameswaran flaunts her traditional look in a yellow and green saree as she completes her face with a middle-parted bun.
Anupama Parameswaran looks ethereal in a red saree with sheer pallu as she flaunts her hair in a one-sided braided style.
Anupama Pareswaran looks stunning in a black saree with a multi-coloured floral border with a matching blouse, and she tied her hair in a half ponytail.
Anupama Parameswaran looked Uber cool in a strappy yellow outfit, styling her hair in a high ponytail and curls.
Anupama Parameswaran gives us a primary bossy look in a black and yellow suit and pant outfit, and she tied her hair in a low bun with few strands.
Anupama Parameswaran shows her beautiful smile in a white saree as she completes her outfit with a middle-parted curly hairstyle.
Anupama Parameswaran poses like a butterfly in a printed pastel outfit, and her hair is fashioned in a half-tied hairstyle.