Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur To Prajakta Koli: Take Cues To Rock Jeans For Girls 

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 22, 2023

Balveer actress looks stunning in a zipper jeans bodycon dress with a silver chain. 

Anushka Sen

Tiku Weds Sheru star flaunts her midriff in a cropped jeans jacket and wide-leg jeans with funky specs. 

Avneet Kaur

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame diva looks vacation-ready in a jeans jacket and shorts with a pink top. 

Ashnoor Kaur

Tu Aashiqui fame beauty exudes irresistible charm in jeans, bustier, and jeans pants with blue eye shadow and a messy hairstyle.

Jannat Zubair

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star looks sizzling in a jeans corset crop top and baggy jeans. 

 Palak Tiwari

The actress makes a case for fashion with the jeans bralette top and pencil skirt. 

Ahsaas Channa

Jug Jugg Jiyo actress slays her funky style in a jeans jumpsuit and black heels. 

Prajakta Koli

