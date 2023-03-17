Digital

Anushka Sen Turning Point In Career After Working With MS Dhoni

By Aarti Tiwari

March 17, 2023

Glam diva Anushka Sen has become a star and has now carved her niche in the industry.

She is a Gen-Z style icon inspiration.

She started her career as a child artist, such as Baal Veer and others.

But her career got a new turn after working with cricket Captain cool MS Dhoni.

Anushka did 14 ads with him, which was a surreal experience for her.

People started recognizing her as the girl who appeared with MS Dhoni in Orient fans.

Apart from that, she has been featured in films like Crazy Kukkad Family and Lihaaf.

She will next feature in a Korean film Asia.

She is also active on social media and has 39.1 million followers on Instagram.

