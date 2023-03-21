South

Anushka Shetty- Nayanthara: Divine In Kanjivaram Sarees

By Aarti Tiwari

March 21, 2023

South actresses are popular who have been setting Kanjivaram silk saree goals from Anushka Shetty to Nayanthara

The diva appeared elegant in a black Kanjivaram silk saree with that beautiful smile.

Anushka Shetty

She draped her Kanjivaram saree in a different way with minimal accessories that looked stunning on her.

Rashmika Mandanna

She is an ethereal beauty in purple silver printed Kanjivaram and gajra bun.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Her white and green diamond necklace added a modern touch to her Kanjivaram saree with a plunging blouse.

Raashii Khanna

Making us fall in love with her in yellow Kanjivaram and Indian makeup.

Keerthy Suresh

The diva spreads her charisma in yellow Kanjivaram with ethnic accessories and loose curls.

Anupama Parameswaran

The actress is exuding royal queen vibes in red Kanjivaram with gold ornaments and a braided hairstyle.

Nayanthara

