Bestie Goals Ft. Disha Patani And Mouni Roy

By Aarti Tiwari
June 17, 2023
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are new BFFs in the town who regularly treat their fans.
The duo became friends after spending time together on a tour.
Since then, the duo are often seen together hanging with each other.
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are twinning in baby pink mini-dresses partying together.
The actress enjoyed attending an event together, and the duo looked sparkling.
BFFs Disha and Mouni pout together.
Disha and Mouni smile together, witnessing the sunset.
The duo comments on each other's photos whenever there is a new post.