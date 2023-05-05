Bhumi Pednekar Gives A Sassy Twist To Her Saree; Check Now! 

By Srushti Gharat
May 5, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar gives us a vibe of "Nari In Saree" as she appeared in a beige floral print with a silver border.
Bhumi Pednekar looks ethereal in an off-white sheer organza saree with a strappy white blouse.
Bhumi Pednekar shows her toned and in a shimmery bronze-coloured saree with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse
Bhumi Pednekar channelize her inner princess in a white saree with mirror embroidered work with the cape
Bhumi Pednekar showed us her glamorous avatar in a silver shimmery see-through saree.
Bhumi Pednekar oozes an oomph look in a blue tie-dye pleated saree with a unique brown printed blouse
Bhumi Pednekar paints the city in red as she appears in sheer with a floral embroidered border with a matching blouse
Bhumi Pednekar adds her sensation touch to her unique saree look as she appeared in an animal printed with full sleeves blouse