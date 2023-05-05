Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar Gives A Sassy Twist To Her Saree; Check Now!

By Srushti Gharat

May 5, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar gives us a vibe of "Nari In Saree" as she appeared in a beige floral print with a silver border. 

Bhumi Pednekar looks ethereal in an off-white sheer organza saree with a strappy white blouse. 

Bhumi Pednekar shows her toned and in a shimmery bronze-coloured saree with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse 

Bhumi Pednekar channelize her inner princess in a white saree with mirror embroidered work with the cape 

Bhumi Pednekar showed us her glamorous avatar in a silver shimmery see-through saree. 

Bhumi Pednekar oozes an oomph look in a blue tie-dye pleated saree with a unique brown printed blouse 

Bhumi Pednekar paints the city in red as she appears in sheer with a floral embroidered border with a matching blouse 

Bhumi Pednekar adds her sensation touch to her unique saree look as she appeared in an animal printed with full sleeves blouse 

