Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Contestant Aashika Bhatia Takes Her Fashion A Level Up With Trendy Bags

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 15, 2023
Aashika Bhatia looks like a badass queen decked in black from head to toe. However, she adds some colors with a trendy soft-color handbag.
Embracing the color play in a hot pink pantsuit in the fiery red backdrop. But the white handbag with small prints gives an aesthetic look.
Twining never goes off-trend. Aashika Bhatia pairs her sparkling black mini dress with a simple black handbag.
Aashika ups her glam in a bold red sultry dress with the statement cream and beige classic handbag.
The social media star aces her fashion moment with a shiny black handbag, which goes well with denim on-denim style.
Soaring the hotness in all-black co-ords, the diva adds an extra dose of sophistication with the blue handbag.