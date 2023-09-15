Bollywood 

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Contestant Aashika Bhatia Takes Her Fashion A Level Up With Trendy Bags

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 15, 2023

Google

 Aashika Bhatia looks like a badass queen decked in black from head to toe. However, she adds some colors with a trendy soft-color handbag. 

Google

Embracing the color play in a hot pink pantsuit in the fiery red backdrop. But the white handbag with small prints gives an aesthetic look. 

Google

Twining never goes off-trend. Aashika Bhatia pairs her sparkling black mini dress with a simple black handbag. 

Google

Aashika ups her glam in a bold red sultry dress with the statement cream and beige classic handbag. 

Google

The social media star aces her fashion moment with a shiny black handbag, which goes well with denim on-denim style. 

Google

 Soaring the hotness in all-black co-ords, the diva adds an extra dose of sophistication with the blue handbag. 

