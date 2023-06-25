Bigg Boss OTT's Jiya Shankar Slaying In White 

By Aarti Tiwari
Jiya Shankar is a famous actress in Hindi and the Marathi entertainment world. She has a unique taste in fashion.
The diva looked wow in a puffy crop top and loose pants in nature.
Jiya looked classy and cool in this tailored creamy white pantsuit.
Slay the simple and attractive style like Jiya in this white full-covered crop top and ripped denim.
The Ved movie actress is flaunting her beauty in a white gown with a white rose and a perfect figure.
Ufff, Uff can't take eyes off her glamour in this white bodycon mini dress.
Those curvy figures and classy look is perfect for every occasion.