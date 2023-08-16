Bihar's Manisha Rani Becomes 'Entertainment Ki Rani,' Check Out Her Incredible Journey 

By Aarti Tiwari
Manish Rani was born into a humble family in Bihar. And she was just 10 when her parents got separated.
After that, her father became her pillar of strength. She had wanted to become an actor since childhood, but her father was uncertain about her entry into showbiz.
Soon after her graduation, she decided to run away. Manisha traveled to Kolkata without a ticket. And she said that if the TT catches her, she will go with him because she doesn't have money.
There, she worked as a background dancer and waitress at weddings. She was willing to do anything.
The Youtuber revealed that she was once locked up by her boss when she refused to woke anymore, but they let her go after two hours and didn't pay her share.
Ahe tried her luck in Dance India Dance season 5, but she got rejected. So she returned to her hometown and started to make Tik Tok videos.
She came to Mumbai for her first TV serial Gudiya Humari Sabhi Oe Bhari, and impressed her fans with her charm in the side role.
She moved to YouTube when Tik Tok was banned in India. Her travel vlogs, relationship videos, and other content gained her massive fame.
In 2023, she entered Bigg Boss OTT season 2. It was a dream for her to stand beside Salman Khan.
Though fellow contestants didn't get well with her, she smashed everyone with her entertaining character and earned the title 'Entertainment Ki Rani'.'