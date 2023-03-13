BTS Boys Can't Resist Eating These Dishes

By Aarti Tiwari
March 13, 2023
BTS boys are quite fitness freaks but love eating too. Here are dishes favorites of the K-pop Idols.
The blended cabbage with sauces tastes the best. BTS J-Hope and Jimin are true fans.
Similar to Ramen, the cold noodle tastes spicy and mouth-watering. Foodie Jungkook loves to eat.
This is a different Korean noodle with a variety of meat and veggies. It is the BTS boys' must-pick.
This basic yet delicious soup is served with Kimchi. Leader RM loves them the most.
Jungkook's favorite grilled pork wrapped in lettuce with sauces is mouth-watering.
J-Hope and Suga are meat lovers. And they enjoy marinated and grilled pork or beef.
Everyone in the group loves this sweet dish from BTS V to Jin.