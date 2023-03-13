Music

BTS Boys Can't Resist Eating These Dishes

By Aarti Tiwari

March 13, 2023

BTS boys are quite fitness freaks but love eating too. Here are dishes favorites of the K-pop Idols.

The blended cabbage with sauces tastes the best. BTS J-Hope and Jimin are true fans.

Kimchi

Similar to Ramen, the cold noodle tastes spicy and mouth-watering. Foodie Jungkook loves to eat.

Ramyeon

This is a different Korean noodle with a variety of meat and veggies. It is the BTS boys' must-pick.

Japchae

This basic yet delicious soup is served with Kimchi. Leader RM loves them the most.

Kalguksu

Jungkook's favorite grilled pork wrapped in lettuce with sauces is mouth-watering.

Samgyeopsal

J-Hope and Suga are meat lovers. And they enjoy marinated and grilled pork or beef.

Bulgogi

Everyone in the group loves this sweet dish from BTS V to Jin.

Churros

