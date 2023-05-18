Couple Goals Ft. Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya 

By Aarti Tiwari
May 18, 2023
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot in July 2016. The duo are true lovebirds, and these pictures of the couple will make you go in awe.
The duo shares a great bond with each and takes time off to travel the beauty of the world together. Isn't they the cutest?
Surfing the city together. At the same time, Vivek gets romantic and expresses love with his t-shirt.
Isn't they the ideal couple, and the things they do makes you feel like marrying? The way Vivek held Divyanka is just so adorable.
The couple spends quality time with each other. And here's a beautiful view of nature with a cup of tea.
Divyanka and Vivek always make each other feel valued. They love to love each other unconditionally.
The actress feels surreal as it's always worth living with the person you love and who loves you.
The duo is an inspiration for a couple to be authentic, real, and romantic.
Divyanka and Vivek always make one want the kind of love they have between them.