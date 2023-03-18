Television

Dalljiet Kaur Found Love Again At 40, Shares Haldi And Mehendi Pictures

By Aarti Tiwari

March 18, 2023

Dalljiet Kaur is the ex-wife of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot; she found love again.

40 years old Dalljiet Kaur, a popular TV actress, met Nikhil Patel in Dubai.

And the duo is getting married again. Dalljiet Kaur will shift abroad after marriage.

Pictures from her mehendi and haldi are going viral online.

She looked beautiful in her mehendi pictures wearing a multicolored kurta.

Simultaneously, their haldi pictures make people awestruck on the internet.

The couple held hands and smiled for pictures together. They also posed with their kids.

Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Sunayana Fozdar, and other actresses attended the ceremony.

