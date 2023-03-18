Dalljiet Kaur Found Love Again At 40, Shares Haldi And Mehendi Pictures

By Aarti Tiwari
March 18, 2023
Instagram: Dalljiet Kaur
Dalljiet Kaur is the ex-wife of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot; she found love again.
Instagram: Dalljiet Kaur
40 years old Dalljiet Kaur, a popular TV actress, met Nikhil Patel in Dubai.
Instagram: Dalljiet Kaur
And the duo is getting married again. Dalljiet Kaur will shift abroad after marriage.
Instagram: Dalljiet Kaur
Pictures from her mehendi and haldi are going viral online.
Instagram: Dalljiet Kaur
She looked beautiful in her mehendi pictures wearing a multicolored kurta.
Instagram: Dalljiet Kaur
Simultaneously, their haldi pictures make people awestruck on the internet.
Instagram: Dalljiet Kaur
The couple held hands and smiled for pictures together. They also posed with their kids.
Instagram: Dalljiet Kaur
Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Sunayana Fozdar, and other actresses attended the ceremony.