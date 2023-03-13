Television

Decoding Shivangi Joshi's Long Hair Secret

By Aarti Tiwari

March 13, 2023

Shivangi Joshi has amazed us with her style statement. While her perfect hair makes us wonder what is the secret behind it.

She has long and lush hair. And her Instagram account displayed her stunning looks with that hair.

Shivangi Joshi takes special care of her hair.

She doesn't believe in costly and popular products but instead sticks to home remedies.

The diva loves to keep her hair open which suits her bubbly face.

One thing she strictly follows is oiling her hair and steaming.

She washes and conditions her hair regularly.

While she also believes that your hair should be trimmed at particular intervals.

She loves making half-ponytails.

