Deepika Padukone And Her Statement Earrings

By Aarti Tiwari

June 03, 2023

Deepika styled her simple and classy saree style with blue teardrop earrings. 

Tear Drop

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star looked spectacular in a feathery purple mini dress with a sparkling silver earring. 

Silver Sparkle

The diva looked beautiful in a dotted kurta and pyjama styled with a long diamond chandbaliyan. 

Diamond Chandbaliyan

Deepika elevated her white saree glam with a pearl necklace and diamond studded earrings. 

Stud Earrings

The gigantic stone-embedded earrings added to Deepika's sparkling look. 

Layer Stone Earring

Wow! Deepika styled her modern look in a white crop top and pants with long gold hoop earrings. 

Gold Hoop

That smile on Deepika looked beautiful, just like the motif earring with her suit. 

Motif Earring

Those long meenakari jhumka exuded a princess charm in Deepika Padukone's velvet salwar suit. 

Meenakari Jhumka

