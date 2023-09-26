Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor To, Sara Ali Khan Make Jaws Drop In Backless Blouse Design

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 26, 2023
Be the show stealer in a white tie-knot backless blouse design paired with a sequin saree. The slayer in minimal makeup.
She spreads her gorgeousness in a white floral saree with a thin slip backless blouse. The statement earrings add sophistication.
Gracing with her vintage glam in a black and white halter neck blouse with a trail skirt.
Dream Girl actress is winning hearts in the elegance of a six-yard see-through saree with a backless slip blouse design and pearl choker necklace.
Slaying in the silver shine see-through saree with square backless blouse design. The oxidized jhumkas are the cherry on the cake.
Flaunting her jaw-dropping curves in the backless embellished blouse design with a simple saree.
Enchanting the viewers in the dual color see-through saree with a thin strap backless blouse design. The ruby earrings look stunning.