Bollywood 

Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor To, Sara Ali Khan Make Jaws Drop In Backless Blouse Design

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 26, 2023

Instagram

Be the show stealer in a white tie-knot backless blouse design paired with a sequin saree. The slayer in minimal makeup.

 Deepika Padukone

Instagram

She spreads her gorgeousness in a white floral saree with a thin slip backless blouse. The statement earrings add sophistication.

Janhvi Kapoor

Instagram

Gracing with her vintage glam in a black and white halter neck blouse with a trail skirt.

Sara Ali Khan

Instagram

Dream Girl actress is winning hearts in the elegance of a six-yard see-through saree with a backless slip blouse design and pearl choker necklace.

Ananya Panday

Instagram

Slaying in the silver shine see-through saree with square backless blouse design. The oxidized jhumkas are the cherry on the cake.

Alia Bhatt

Instagram

Flaunting her jaw-dropping curves in the backless embellished blouse design with a simple saree.

Vaani Kapoor

Instagram

Enchanting the viewers in the dual color see-through saree with a thin strap backless blouse design. The ruby earrings look stunning.

Kriti Sanon

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's 'RARKPK' Enters 70 Crore Club; Check Out Each Day Collection