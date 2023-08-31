Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Anas Rashid's Lesser Known Facts 

By Aarti Tiwari
Today is Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid's birthday on 31st August 1980.
The actor is a cousin of TV actors Mohammad Nazim and Ather Habib.
He won the Mr. Punjab title in 2004.
The actor began his journey in 2006 with the TV serial Kahiin To Hoga.
He is best known for his role as Suraj in the show Diya Aur Baati Hum.
The actor tied the knot with his wife, Heena, in September 2017.
He last essayed the role of Taari, the antagonist in the film Nankana, in 2018.
Since then, he has not returned to the screen, and it seems he is enjoying his personal life.
He also owns a restaurant in Punjab that serves classic Indian cuisine.