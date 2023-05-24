Bollywood

Esha Gupta In Her Hottest Avatars

By Aarti Tiwari

May 24, 2023

Esha Gupta made pre-Oscars look tempting with her thigh-high slit yellow gown. 

Ufff Ufff, can you scroll further? Damn hot.  

Making jaws drop with her sultry black suit style. 

Undoubtedly, you can't get over this picturesque figure of Esha Gupta. 

A classy black lady walk for Cannes 2023 is mind-blowing. 

Wait! What are you looking at, the royalty or Esha's attractive figure?  

That hourglass figure is what everyone wants. Esha looked stunning and magnetic. 

Can't stop adoring her sensual glam? Undoubtedly it's not possible with such looks.  

