Facts You Don't Know About Aryan Khan 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 15, 2023
Aryan Khan, born in 1997, is the elder son of Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.
He started acting as a child actor in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
Aryan won the best dubbing child voice artist award for the film Hum Hain Lajawab.
He has also been dubbed for the character Simba in the Hollywood film The Lion.
The starkid doesn't like to get clicked. Especially when he comes out of a car journey as he has motion sickness.
Like his father, he is a cricket lover and often enjoys live matches.
Aryan is good at sports. He won a gold medal at the Maharashtra Taekwondo competition.
The actor has a luxury brand D'YAVOL in 2022.