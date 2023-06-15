Digital

Facts You Don't Know About Aryan Khan

Facts You Don't Know About Aryan Khan 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 15, 2023

Instagram

Aryan Khan, born in 1997, is the elder son of Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. 

Google

He started acting as a child actor in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. 

Google 

Aryan won the best dubbing child voice artist award for the film Hum Hain Lajawab. 

Instagram

He has also been dubbed for the character Simba in the Hollywood film The Lion.

Instagram

The starkid doesn't like to get clicked. Especially when he comes out of a car journey as he has motion sickness. 

Google 

Like his father, he is a cricket lover and often enjoys live matches. 

Google 

Aryan is good at sports. He won a gold medal at the Maharashtra Taekwondo competition. 

Google 

The actor has a luxury brand D'YAVOL in 2022. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story