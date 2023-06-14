Bollywood

Facts You Should Know About Khushi Kapoor

By Aarti Tiwari

June 13, 2023

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and sister of Janhvi Kapoor. 

The rising actress secretly auditioned for a dance reality show but denied it. 

Khushi Kapoor was a fat kid with braces in her childhood. But she has transformed magically. 

Like many actors, she is an avid dog lover. 

Khushi has a similar tattoo to her half-sister Anshula Kapoor which she flaunted on Anshula's birthday.

She is the cousin of Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Jahan Kapoor. 

Soon, she will mark her debut in the film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. 

The film also features her close ones, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. 

