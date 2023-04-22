Gopi Bahu, aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Ethereal Looks 

By Srushti Gharat
April 22, 2023
Gopi is a sanskari bahu, but as we look at her real life, Devoleena shows her mesmerizing look in a strapless outfit.
Devoleena, aka Gopi, always appears in a saree, but in real life, she looks classy in a white outfit.
Gopi, aka Devoleena, ditches her ghunghat look and appears in a strapless duo-coloured outfit.
In the show, Gopi shows her ideal bahu by applying sindoor in her head, but in real life, she offers her dashing look in modern outfits.
Gopi Bahu ditches her traditional saree look, and Devoleena appears in a plunging neckline netted dress.
Gopi Bahu appeared in her shows with a beautiful lehenga and covered body, but in real life, Devoleena appeared in a mini dress.
Gopi Bahu always wears a saree in shows and reflects her traditional figure, but in real life, Devoleena appeared in a monokini outfit.
Gopi looks seedhi-saadhi bahu in shows, but in real life, she shows her bossy look in a pantsuit outfit.