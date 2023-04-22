Television

Gopi Bahu, aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Ethereal Looks

Gopi Bahu, aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Ethereal Looks 

By Srushti Gharat

April 22, 2023

Instagram: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gopi is a sanskari bahu, but as we look at her real life, Devoleena shows her mesmerizing look in a strapless outfit. 

Instagram: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena, aka Gopi, always appears in a saree, but in real life, she looks classy in a white outfit. 

Instagram: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gopi, aka Devoleena, ditches her ghunghat look and appears in a strapless duo-coloured outfit. 

Instagram: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In the show, Gopi shows her ideal bahu by applying sindoor in her head, but in real life, she offers her dashing look in modern outfits.

Instagram: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gopi Bahu ditches her traditional saree look, and Devoleena appears in a plunging neckline netted dress.

Instagram: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gopi Bahu appeared in her shows with a beautiful lehenga and covered body, but in real life, Devoleena appeared in a mini dress. 

Instagram: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gopi Bahu always wears a saree in shows and reflects her traditional figure, but in real life, Devoleena appeared in a monokini outfit. 

Instagram: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gopi looks seedhi-saadhi bahu in shows, but in real life, she shows her bossy look in a pantsuit outfit. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story